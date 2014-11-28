Media player
Taiwan elections: 18m voters and nearly 20,000 candidates
Taiwan will hold elections for a wide range of political posts, including city mayors and county magistrates.
There are nearly 20,000 candidates and over 18m people are expected to vote in the only full democracy in greater China.
Campaigning tactics including giving away branded backscratchers and tissues.
Cindy Sui reports from Taipei.
28 Nov 2014
