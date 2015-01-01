View of the "Midnight Fireworks" above the Sydney Opera House
New Year celebrated around the world

Fireworks in cities across the world have heralded the start of 2015.

New Zealand led the way, with Sydney Harbour providing a spectacular backdrop to Australia's display.

In central London, 100,000 people watched fireworks above the River Thames.

Alpa Patel reports.

  • 01 Jan 2015
