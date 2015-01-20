A Richer World... but for whom?

Video

By some measurements, the world is richer than ever before. The number of people living in extreme poverty has halved in recent decades, car ownership has risen, as has that of mobile phones. Three in every four households now own a fridge.

But a richer world is not an equal one; the richest 85 people have as much as the poorest 3.5 billion.

So what exactly does a richer world mean?

