Video

Iraqi forces and US coalition fighter jets have been battling to stop the advance of Islamic State in Iraq.

The militants were forced out of Saddam Hussein's hometown of Tikrit last month. But they have advanced in the key central city of Ramadi - forcing more than 100,000 people to flee.

Many people have been on the move for months, trying to escape the brutality Islamic State is spreading.

Ian Pannell reports from Iraq.