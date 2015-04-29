Media player
Migrants' hay-bale truck journey ends in the Libyan desert
Before they make the perilous journey across the Mediterranean trying to get to Europe, tens of thousands of African migrants are herded through the desert to Libya.
They are robbed and abused by militia and people smugglers.
At a checkpoint outside Misrata, border guards search trucks for migrants.
Quentin Sommerville was there to watch some of them being freed by border guards in Misrata after 48 hours crossing the desert without food and water in a hay-bale truck.
29 Apr 2015
