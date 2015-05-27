Officials from football's world governing body Fifa took bribes totalling hundreds of millions of dollars over more than 20 years to allocate tournaments and rig elections, US law enforcement officials say.

Fourteen people are under indictment, seven of whom were arrested in Zurich on Wednesday.

They are accused of accepting bribes and kickbacks estimated at more than $150m (£97m) over a 24-year period.

Speaking at a news briefing, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said that Fifa executives and others used bribes to influence the decision to hold the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.