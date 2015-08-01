Video

There has been a rare opportunity to witness a lunar event in the night sky, a so-called "blue moon".

When two full moons are seen within a single calendar month, the second is called a blue moon.

It is a quirk arising from the interaction of the lunar cycle - around 29.5 days - and the human calendar in which months range from 28 to 31 days long.

The next blue moon is not due until 2018.