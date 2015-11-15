President Obama
Paris attacks: 'Attack on the civilised world' - Obama

President Obama has said that the US stands in solidarity with France after Friday night's attacks in Paris.

Speaking at a news conference with Turkey's President Erdogan at the G20 summit, Mr Obama strongly condemned the killings.

