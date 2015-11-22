Video

The first African woman to command a navy vessel has recently been appointed in South Africa.

Zimasa Mabela broke new ground when she took charge of a de-mining ship based in Cape Town last month.

The 38-year-old mother of two says she wants to be judged on her ability to command and not her gender.

The BBC's Nomsa Maseko spent the day with her on her ship.

Our 100 Women season showcases two weeks of inspirational stories about the BBC 100 Women and others who defy stereotypes around the world.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram using the hashtag #100Women.