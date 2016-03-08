Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama's legacy by her biographer

The White House's first black first lady Michelle Obama once told her aides not to "just put me on a plane, send me someplace and have me smile".

Peter Slevin, her biographer, talks about her legacy.

He looks at the first lady to do a hula hoop on the White House lawn and dance in public to Uptown Funk.

Mrs Obama has also taken a proactive stance on education and obesity among young people.

  • 08 Mar 2016