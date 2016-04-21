Media player
What do Jamaicans think of the Queen?
As Britain prepares to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday, Jamaica where she is also head of state, is considering cutting links with the monarchy.
Newly elected Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he intends to make the island a republic and plans to hold a referendum on the issue.
The Queen is officially head of state of 15 commonwealth countries.
Elaine Dunkley has been talking to the people on the island about the Queen.
21 Apr 2016
