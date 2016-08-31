'He watched his family get gunned down'
Survivors give evidence as mass graves discovered in Syria and Iraq

The Associated Press has published the most comprehensive survey to date of mass graves in Syria and Iraq, containing victims of ISIS atrocities.

The survey identified 72 sites which could contain from 5,200 to over 15,000 bodies.

Lori Hinnant, the AP International Security Correspondent, told BBC Radio 4's The World at One about visiting Iraq to interview eyewitnesses.

