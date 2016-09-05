Meet the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Meet Becky Bunce, the 18-year-old wildlife photography winner

Eighteen-year-old Becky Bunce has been named British Wildlife Photographer of the Year in the 12-18-year-old category, fresh off the back of her exams.

  • 05 Sep 2016
