Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet Becky Bunce, the 18-year-old wildlife photography winner
Eighteen-year-old Becky Bunce has been named British Wildlife Photographer of the Year in the 12-18-year-old category, fresh off the back of her exams.
-
05 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-37270753/meet-becky-bunce-the-18-year-old-wildlife-photography-winnerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window