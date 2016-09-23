Media player
Scarlett Keeling death: Inside the court
Two men have been cleared of all charges over the death of 15-year-old Scarlett Keeling on a Goan beach in 2008.
There was a moment of silence as the packed courtroom took on board what she had said. Scarlett Keeling's mother, Fiona MacKeown, said she was "devastated" by the verdict.
Justin Rowlatt describes the moment the verdict was read out in court.
