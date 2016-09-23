Fiona MacKeown
'Feels like the wind's knocked out of me'

A court in India has cleared two men of raping and causing the death of the British teenager Scarlett Keeling, whose body was found on a beach in Goa eight years ago.

The 15-year-old from north Devon had been attending a beach party while the rest of her family went travelling.

Her mother, Fiona MacKeown, says she's disappointed by the verdicts.

