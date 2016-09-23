Video

Two men have been cleared of all charges over the death of teenager Scarlett Keeling in Goa in 2008.

Scarlett was 15 when she was found dead on a beach after a Valentine's Day party.

Police originally said it was an accident, but Scarlett's mother Fiona McKeown pushed for a new investigation, which found her daughter had suffered 50 separate injuries in an attack.

Justin Rowlatt reports from Goa.