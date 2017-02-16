Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tariq Ramadan: ‘Islam’s quiet intellectual revolution’
Viewsnight is BBC Newsnight's new place for ideas and opinion.
Here, author and academic Tariq Ramadan argues there is an "intellectual revolution" taking place within Islam.
This is a response to Graeme Wood's Viewsnight: The rise of Islamic State is the Modern Reformation.
For more Viewsnight, head over to BBC Newsnight on Facebook and on YouTube
-
16 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window