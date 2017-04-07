Video shows US launching missiles
The Pentagon has released video of cruise missiles being launched from US ships, targeted at a Syrian government air base.

US President Donald Trump said the Tomahawk missiles were aimed at the base from which Syrian aircraft had staged a suspected chemical weapons attack against a rebel-held town on Tuesday.

