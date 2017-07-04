'The island economy has been potentially destroyed'

Video

In the middle of the Atlantic Ocean resides the tip of an old volcano called Ascension Island.

The British overseas territory of Ascension Island is home to 800 people. And now it is even more cut off than it used to be after weekly flights linking the island to the UK were stopped.

Hear from two residents Jacqui Ellick and Johnny Hobson who say the British government has forgotten about its Atlantic outpost.

(Image: Johnny Hobson, credit: Johnny Hobson)