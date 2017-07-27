Media player
Grenfell cladding fails official fire test
An official test of the types of materials used at Grenfell Tower suggest that designs like that used in the tower's cladding are fundamentally flawed, Newsnight can reveal. Chris Cook reports.
27 Jul 2017
