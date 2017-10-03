Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gun control: How countries around the world introduced restrictions
Following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, US lawmakers are once again debating gun control. Here's a look at how other countries have introduced restrictions on the sale of guns.
Video Journalist: Jan Bruck
-
03 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-41491447/gun-control-how-countries-around-the-world-introduced-restrictionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window