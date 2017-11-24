Media player
'I opened my own big cat sanctuary at 16' in South Africa
Savannah Heuser fell in love with lions while on holiday in Zambia. And when she saw a photo of a caged, declawed lioness on social media, she knew she had to do something to help.
At age 16, she opened the Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary on her family's farm in South Africa. It now has 37 lions and two tigers.
But five years into her dream, heartbreak struck.
Video produced by Ellen Tsang.
24 Nov 2017
