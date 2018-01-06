How to be more photogenic

Media player
Photogenic research for taking the perfect selfie
The secrets to being more photogenic come down to the camera angle and eating healthily, according to new research.
Dr Carmen Lefevre from University College London has spent years researching human perception.
She told BBC Minute that eating fruit and vegetables can change your complexion, making you look more healthy and attractive.
06 Jan 2018
