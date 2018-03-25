First regular Australia-UK non-stop flight
Australia-UK: Passengers welcomed after non-stop flight

The first scheduled non-stop flight between Australia and the UK has touched down in London's Heathrow Airport.

Qantas Flight QF9 completed its 14,498km (9,009-mile) journey from Perth in just over 17 hours.

