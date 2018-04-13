East meets West at the North Pole

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
European-Arab team of women to trek to the North Pole
A European-Arab team of women is trekking to the North Pole to improve understanding between cultures and inspire other women to fulfil their ambitions.
Produced by Poonam Taneja and Suhail Patel for the BBC Asian Network
-
13 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window