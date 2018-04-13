East meets West at the North Pole
European-Arab team of women to trek to the North Pole

A European-Arab team of women is trekking to the North Pole to improve understanding between cultures and inspire other women to fulfil their ambitions.

Produced by Poonam Taneja and Suhail Patel for the BBC Asian Network

  13 Apr 2018
