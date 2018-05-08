Iran: 'We will wait and see'

Media player
President Rouhani: 'Iran will wait and see how others react'
President Hassan Rouhani has responded to the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement by saying the country is on standby to resume uranium enrichment, but that he will allow a few weeks for dialogue with the remaining parties first.
