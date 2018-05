Video

Outlook Inspirations nominee Mohammad Sayed is a young, disabled Afghan who was abandoned by his family and spent his childhood living in a hospital.

After being adopted and taken to the US, he designed a comic superhero called Wheelchair Man, based on his own life story.

Mohammad is just one of the nominees for Outlook Inspirations 2018. You can see the others here.

Video produced by Ellen Tsang. Footage by Steven Davy.