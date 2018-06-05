'I was meant to be poisoned to death'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Abortion survivor: 'I was meant to be poisoned to death'

When Melissa Ohden was 14 she learned a shocking secret - she was meant to be poisoned to death during an abortion.

But lying discarded as medical waste at a US hospital, a nurse saved her life.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 05 Jun 2018