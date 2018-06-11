Video

Italy is right to prevent a ship full of rescued migrants from docking, according to a senior adviser to Matteo Salvini, Italy's news interior minister who took the decision.

Guglielmo Picchi said the "drama" in the media shows how the international community tells Italy to open its ports but does not open its own.

Mr Salvini, the leader of Italy's right-wing League, has faced criticism for not accepting the migrants. But Mr Picchi says it is time for the EU to take responsibility.