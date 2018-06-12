Ten handshakes that shook the world
President Trump and North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, have shared an historic handshake in Singapore.

BBC Rewind looked back on other political handshakes of significance from The Queen meeting Martin McGuinness in 2012 to Egyptian President Sadat shaking hands with Israel's Begin during the 1979 Egypt-Israel Camp David Accords.

