'You don't understand sarcasm'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump: 'You don't understand sarcasm'

US President Donald Trump has said he was only "kidding" when he told Fox News he wished Americans would "sit up at attention" when he speaks, like North Koreans do with Kim Jong-un.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Jun 2018