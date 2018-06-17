Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World Cup 2018: Your guide to Russian football insults
Getting frustrated with your teams performance at the World Cup? Here's some Russian football insults for you.
The BBC's Victoria Uwonkunda reports.
Produced by James Reevell.
-
17 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window