'You are truly free while freediving'

Freediving can be a dangerous sport - descending to extreme depths and holding your breath until you resurface.

Yet, according to Egypt's record-breaking freediver Raghda Ezzeldin, as soon as you go underwater, "you forget about everything".

Raghda and Aliaa Hassan, who in 2014 became the first Arab woman to compete and break records, explain why free diving is their passion.

Produced by Sara Abou Bakr.

