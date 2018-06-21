Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iran World Cup match a first for women
For nearly 40 years, women in Iran have been banned from going to stadiums to watch men’s sporting events.
But hundreds of Iranian women were in Russia at the Kazan stadium, supporting their national team take on Spain in the World Cup.
-
21 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window