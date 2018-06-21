Iran World Cup match a first for women
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Iran World Cup match a first for women

For nearly 40 years, women in Iran have been banned from going to stadiums to watch men’s sporting events.

But hundreds of Iranian women were in Russia at the Kazan stadium, supporting their national team take on Spain in the World Cup.

  • 21 Jun 2018
Go to next video: If I were a boy...