Icy dip to mark winter solstice in Antarctica
Australian scientists take the plunge in a traditional celebration to welcome the return of brighter days.

They are based at Casey Station, which is in the Windmill Islands, just outside the Antarctic Circle.

  • 21 Jun 2018
