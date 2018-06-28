Pinning down pangolin poachers

Video

British scientists have come up with a ground-breaking technique to help tackle the poaching of one the most endangered species on the planet.

The pangolin is the only scaly mammal and is the most trafficked animal in the world - eaten as a delicacy - its scales are also used in Chinese traditional medicines.

Now a team at Portsmouth University has come up with a way of taking human finger prints off seized scales that could help identify the criminals behind the illegal trade.