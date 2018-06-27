Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fans react to Germany's World Cup exit
Commiserations and celebrations after Germany fail to make it past the first stage of the tournament for the first time since 1938.
-
27 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window