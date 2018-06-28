Why is the Aquarius migrant rescue ship empty?
The Aquarius rescue boat has been caught in the middle of a diplomatic row leaving it unable to undertake rescue.

The boat was forced to sail 1,000 miles to Valencia where it was allowed to dock, meaning many migrants were left stranded.

