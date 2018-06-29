The model challenging beauty stereotypes
Sophia Hadjipanteli, 21, is celebrating a fuller, darker eyebrow and wants others to be more accepting.

The model, who is Greek-Cypriot, started the #unibrow movement on social media to make beauty more diverse.

Video by Phoebe Frieze and Rachael Thorn.

