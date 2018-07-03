'My son was illegally adopted'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'My son was illegally adopted'

When Tressa Reeves got pregnant at the age of 20 in 1960, her parents sent her to Dublin to give birth in a home run by Catholic nuns.

She thought she was giving her baby up for adoption but she later found out that he was simply given away.

She had no legal documents to prove that she was his mother. This is her remarkable story.

  • 03 Jul 2018