Footballing priest saves goals and leads prayers
One fan who will be praying for Russia to land a place in the semi-finals is Russian Orthodox priest and part-time goalkeeper Father Timothy.
We caught up with him in St Petersburg to find out what football and this World Cup mean to him.
07 Jul 2018
