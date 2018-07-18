Media player
Nelson Mandela's cellmate reads a poem in honour of his friend
This is the poem Nelson Mandela and fellow jailed anti-apartheid campaigner Andrew Mlangeni used to read to each other in their Robben Island cell.
It's called Invictus by William Ernest Henley and here Mr Mlangeni reads it for you to honour his old comrade's legacy on what would have been Madiba's 100th birthday
18 Jul 2018
