The yoga where you can play with kittens

Kitten yoga: The class where you can play with feline friends
An animal charity is hosting a new class that lets yogis play with furry creatures whilst practising their downward dog.
Relaxation is isn't the only aim, the charity wants to raise funds and awareness.
22 Jul 2018
