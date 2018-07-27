'Beware of narrow agenda nationalism'

Video

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein has warned against nationalism and its very narrow agenda.

He told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi: "We are now moving in a different direction where the attack is on the international system as a whole, and we have the exiteers, the firsters, the ethic nationalists, the chauvinistic nationalists who are trying to create policies on a very narrow agenda."

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein steps down at the end of August after four years in the post.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel on Friday 27 July and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).