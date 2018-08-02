Man who stole shark says it 'needed help'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Man who took shark says it 'needed help'

He's been charged with felony theft, but this man who took a shark from a Texas aquarium says he was helping.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Aug 2018