Schwarzenegger message helps inspire struggling fans

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Arnold Schwarzenegger starts a conversation about mental health
A social media exchange between Arnold Schwarzenegger and a man suffering with depression has moved many online to share their stories.
Ali sent Mr Schwarzenegger a message on Reddit asking for some motivational words from the famous former body-builder.
He explained that he has "been depressed for months", and had stopped exercising.
The exchange started a conversation about mental health and exercise.
-
13 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-45173142/arnold-schwarzenegger-starts-a-conversation-about-mental-healthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window