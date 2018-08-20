Reality Check: Who still smokes?
Despite a decline in smoking rates worldwide, tobacco consumption leads to more than seven million deaths around the world each year, according to the World Health Organization.

Reality Check takes a look at global smoking trends and asks what makes an effective anti-smoking campaign.

  • 20 Aug 2018
