Reality Check: Who still smokes?
Despite a decline in smoking rates worldwide, tobacco consumption leads to more than seven million deaths around the world each year, according to the World Health Organization.
Reality Check takes a look at global smoking trends and asks what makes an effective anti-smoking campaign.
20 Aug 2018
