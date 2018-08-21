Usain Bolt trains to be a footballer
Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has traded his running shoes for football boots.

On his 32nd birthday, Usain Bolt trained for the first time with A-League club Central Coast Mariners, in Australia.

