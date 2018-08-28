The book written in text messages
How asylum seeker published book from Manus Island refugee camp.

Kurdish Iranian writer Behrouz Boochani has lived in detention on Manus Island for five years.

The text for his book about his failed attempt to flee Iran for asylum in Australia, was written and sent largely by text message.

  • 28 Aug 2018
