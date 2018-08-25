Pope on Church abuse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pope on Church abuse

On a visit to Ireland, Pope Francis says he's ashamed of the Catholic Church's failure to adequately address "repellent crimes" of sex abuse by clergy.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Aug 2018